Elderly man dies in Bahawalnagar road accident

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A 60-year-old man was killed when the bicycle he was riding on was hit by a rickshaw (loader) in Bahawalnagar on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Kichiwala area of Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven rickshaw collided with a bicycle, killing an elderly man on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Farooq Gujjar.

Meanwhile, police have seized the rickshaw while it driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

