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Elderly man dies in Bahawalnagar road accident

Elderly man dies in Bahawalnagar road accident
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Summary The accident occurred in Kichiwala area of Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven rickshaw collided with a bicycle, killing an elderly man on the spot

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A 60-year-old man was killed when the bicycle he was riding on was hit by a rickshaw (loader) in Bahawalnagar on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Kichiwala area of Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven rickshaw collided with a bicycle, killing an elderly man on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Farooq Gujjar.

Meanwhile, police have seized the rickshaw while it driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.
 

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