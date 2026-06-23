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Balochistan has already taken flight toward brighter future: CM Bugti

Balochistan has already taken flight toward brighter future: CM Bugti
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Summary CM Bugti in his concluding address at the provincial assembly’s budget session, declared that the province has embarked on a path of reform, merit, good governance, and stability.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said that Balochistan has already taken flight toward brighter future, and hostile forces are troubled by this progress.

CM Bugti in his concluding address at the provincial assembly’s budget session for fiscal year 2026–27, declared that the province has embarked on a path of reform, merit, good governance, and stability that “no one can now halt.”

Sarfraz Bugti declared that while the state remained open to dialogue with political forces that accepted the Constitution, negotiations with terrorist organizations were impossible.

Sarfraz Bugti said that certain foreign elements are also supporting terrorist organizations. He added that these organizations would very quickly become a thing of the past if the external support and backing were ended.

He emphasized that his government had made the fight against terrorism its own, combining military action with governance reforms to strengthen trust between the state and citizens.
 

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Balochistan Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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