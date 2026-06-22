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Islamabad's global recognition for peace effort is due to Pakistan's top leadership: Sharjeel

Islamabad's global recognition for peace effort is due to Pakistan's top leadership: Sharjeel
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Summary He stated that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Field Marshal Asim Munir worked day and night to establish peace in the region

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that Pakistan is now known recognized across the world for its peace efforts, adding that Islamabad's international recognition is due to Pakistan's top leadership.

Talking to media in Karachi, Sharjeel Memon stated that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Field Marshal Asim Munir worked day and night to establish peace in the region.

Referring to rumors about a change in the Chief Minister, he said, “If you yourself call it propaganda, then what answer I can give to that?”

Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that discussions about a 28th Amendment were taking place on every TV channel, but questioned what had become of those claims, adding that no change is taking place.
 

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