PM Shehbaz to depart for Pakistan from Switzerland today

BUERGENSTOCK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart Buergenstock, Switzerland for Pakistan today (Monday) after latest talks between Iran and US aimed at securing a lasting end to the conflict in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to depart for Pakistan at 11:30am Swiss time(2:30pm PST). Members of his delegation will accompany him on the return journey.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif traveled to Switzerland last night with a high-level delegation, where he played a mediatory role in talks between the United States and Iran.

