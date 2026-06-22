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PM Shehbaz to depart for Pakistan from Switzerland today

PM Shehbaz to depart for Pakistan from Switzerland today
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Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to depart for Pakistan at 11:30am Swiss time (2:30pm PST). Members of his delegation will accompany him on the return journey

BUERGENSTOCK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart Buergenstock, Switzerland for Pakistan today (Monday) after latest talks between Iran and US aimed at securing a lasting end to the conflict in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to depart for Pakistan at 11:30am Swiss time(2:30pm PST). Members of his delegation will accompany him on the return journey.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif traveled to Switzerland last night with a high-level delegation, where he played a mediatory role in talks between the United States and Iran.
 

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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