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Pakistan opens registration for Hajj 2027 pilgrims

Pakistan opens registration for Hajj 2027 pilgrims
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Summary Pakistan begins Hajj 2027 registration process online. Passport not required initially but mandatory at booking, with validity until Nov 16, 2027. Bookings will follow first-come, first-served basis.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has officially started the registration process for pilgrims intending to perform Hajj 2027 from Monday, June 22, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, applicants can complete their registration online through the ministry’s official website. A passport is not mandatory during the initial registration phase; however, pilgrims will be required to provide a passport at the time of Hajj booking.

The ministry stated that the passport must have a validity of at least until November 16, 2027, at the time of booking.

Only individuals who complete the registration process in advance will be eligible to proceed with Hajj 2027 bookings, the ministry said.

The booking process will be carried out on a “first come, first served” basis, with applications being accepted until the allocated quota is fulfilled.
 

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