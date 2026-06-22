Pakistan Military Academy commandant attends Bangladesh Military Academy passing-out parade, signalling closer defence ties

DHAKA (Dunya News) - The commandant of the Pakistan Military Academy attended a passing-out parade at the Bangladesh Military Academy in Dhaka at the invitation of the Bangladeshi authorities, in a move reflecting growing defence cooperation between the two countries.

Senior military officials from several countries were also present at the ceremony, which marked the commissioning of a new batch of cadets.

Speaking on the occasion, the commandant said it was a great pleasure to attend the passing-out ceremony and witness the achievements of the young cadets. He said Pakistan and Bangladesh remained bound by ties of brotherhood, friendship and mutual respect.

Describing Bangladesh as a beautiful country, he said the warmth and hospitality extended to him during the visit were difficult to put into words.

He urged the graduating cadets to pursue excellence in modern technologies and professional skills, saying future success would depend on knowledge, innovation and technological superiority.

The commandant added that his participation in the ceremony symbolised the growing defence cooperation, mutual trust and professional engagement between Pakistan and Bangladesh, underlining the strengthening relationship between the two countries.

Defence analysts say such high-level military exchanges can help deepen bilateral ties and promote greater cooperation and stability across the region.

If needed, this can also be expanded into a Reuters-style international news report.