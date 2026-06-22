Pakistan to continue sincere efforts for dialogue and diplomacy, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the constructive engagement of the United States and Iran following the successful conclusion of the first high-level committee meeting held under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

In a post on X, the prime minister said the discussions were conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere and resulted in encouraging progress. Key outcomes included an agreement on a roadmap towards a final deal within 60 days, the establishment of a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight, and the initiation of further technical-level talks.

Pakistan, he said, would continue to play an honest and sincere role in promoting dialogue and diplomacy aimed at achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz commended the leadership of both the United States and Iran for their continued commitment to constructive engagement. He also thanked friendly and brotherly countries for their support in advancing what he described as a historic diplomatic process.

The prime minister expressed special gratitude to Qatar for its critical role in creating conditions that enabled the negotiations to move forward. He also thanked the Swiss government for facilitating and hosting the talks.

Paying tribute to Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, the prime minister said his untiring efforts, dedication, commitment and perseverance had been instrumental in the success of the talks and the progress achieved so far.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his team at the Foreign Office for their diplomatic efforts. In addition, he praised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his significant role in supporting the success of the negotiations.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting diplomatic initiatives that contribute to regional and international peace and stability.

