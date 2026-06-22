Adiala Jail superintendent accuses PTI lawyer of misleading court over signed power of attorney forms

ISLAMABAD (Rizwan Qazi) – The superintendent of Adiala Jail has informed the Islamabad High Court that senior lawyer Salman Safdar attempted to mislead the court regarding the signing and collection of power of attorney documents by former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

According to a written reply submitted to the court, the jail authorities said the documents had already been signed and prepared on June 16 in compliance with the court’s directions.

The response stated that Salman Safdar had been informed on the same day that the signed documents were ready for collection. Jail authorities said a text message had been sent to the counsel, adding that a screenshot of the message had been attached to the reply as supporting evidence.

The jail superintendent alleged that the lawyer deliberately failed to collect the signed power of attorney forms before the hearing held on June 18.

The reply was filed in proceedings before the Islamabad High Court concerning the provision of signed legal documents in connection with the £190 million case involving the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

According to the submission, the prison administration had fulfilled its responsibilities in accordance with the court’s orders and had promptly notified the defence counsel once the documents were ready.

The matter arose after questions were raised regarding the delay in obtaining signatures and providing the power of attorney documents required for legal proceedings.

The Islamabad High Court is hearing the issue alongside matters related to the £190 million case, in which the PTI founder and his wife are facing legal proceedings.

No immediate response from Salman Safdar was available following the allegations made in the jail superintendent’s reply.

The court is expected to examine the submissions and supporting evidence, including the text message screenshots, during further proceedings.