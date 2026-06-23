Islamabad Red Zone offices put on work-from-home amid security measures

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government and district administration have issued multiple notifications enforcing strict administrative and security measures in Islamabad, including a one-day work-from-home directive for several ministries and the closure of major hiking trails in the federal capital.

The measures have been introduced to streamline official operations and manage public movement, particularly in and around sensitive areas of the city, according to official notifications issued on Tuesday.

As per a notification issued by Cabinet Division Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, employees of ministries, divisions, and government offices located inside Islamabad’s Red Zone have been directed to work from home for the day. In addition, autonomous bodies and attached departments operating within the Red Zone will observe a full holiday.

However, essential federal institutions and key departments will remain operational as usual. These include the Prime Minister’s Office, Senate, National Assembly, Cabinet Division, Ministry of Finance and Revenue, Federal Board of Revenue, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and the Planning Division, along with federal banking institutions.

The notification further directed all staff working remotely to remain at their respective stations and ensure they are available to report to office immediately if required on short notice.

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In a parallel development, Islamabad District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon ordered the immediate closure of all major hiking routes in the capital. The restriction applies to Trail 2, Trail 3, Trail 4, Trail 5, and hiking tracks located behind Saidpur Village. The closure will remain in effect from June 23 until further orders.

Copies of the directive have been sent to the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority, and other relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure strict implementation.

Officials said these administrative steps have been taken in light of prevailing security considerations and to regulate public movement in sensitive areas of the capital.