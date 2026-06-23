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Islamabad Metro Bus service suspended ahead of Iranian President's visit

Islamabad Metro Bus service suspended ahead of Iranian President's visit
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Summary All hiking trails in Islamabad have also been closed as part of enhanced security measures ahead of the Iranian president’s arrival

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Metro Bus services in Islamabad will remain completely suspended today (Tuesday) due to the official visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan.

According to Metro Bus authorities, services across Islamabad will remain closed throughout the day. However, Metro Bus operations in Rawalpindi will continue from 6:00am to 7:00pm.

Officials said the service will remain operational between Saddar Station and Faizabad, while Metro Bus operations from IJP Road to the Pakistan Secretariat will remain suspended.

All hiking trails in Islamabad have also been closed as part of enhanced security measures ahead of the Iranian president’s arrival.

President Pezeshkian is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan today on an official visit. Iranian officials said the visit is aimed at acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States.

During the visit, the Iranian president is also expected to thank Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s mediation role and efforts to promote regional diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has been decorated to welcome the Iranian leader, with special arrangements and heightened security measures put in place across the federal capital.
 

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