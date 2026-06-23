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PM Shehbaz returns after completing Switzerland visit

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Switzerland visit
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Summary PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had participated in high-level talks on the implementation of 'The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' in Bürgenstock, Switzerland on Sunday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with his high level delegation arrived reached Islamabad on Monday night after completing his visit to Switzerland.

Senior Swiss officials and Pakistan's Ambassador to Switzerland, Marghoob Saleem Butt bid farewell to the Prime Minister at Zurich Airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had participated in high-level talks on the implementation of 'The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' in Bürgenstock, Switzerland on Sunday.
 

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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