Gul Plaza tragedy case: Police complete investigation, submit chalan to prosecution

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The police have completed their investigation into the Gul Plaza tragedy case and have submitted the challan to the prosecution, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to prosecution sources, the police investigation found Tanveer Pasha and other office-bearers of the market committee responsible for negligence. Naimatullah, the owner of the shop where the fire reportedly started, has also been named as an accused in the case.

Sources said that the prosecution has instructed the investigating officer to attach the report of the judicial commission to the chalan. The prosecution also raised objections that the police failed to obtain CCTV footage from cameras installed in the Gul Plaza and nearby buildings at the time of the incident.

The prosecution further directed the investigating officer to collect CCTV footages from surrounding buildings and commercial centres and include it as part of the investigation.

More than 70 people were burned to death in the devastating fire that erupted at Gul Plaza in January 2026. The judicial commission established to investigate the tragedy pointed to negligence on the part of both government institutions and the market administration in its report.

