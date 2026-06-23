Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Power of attorney of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi handed over to their lawyers

Power of attorney of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi handed over to their lawyers
Updated on

Summary According to sources, the powers of attorney were provided to the lawyers by the Adiala Jail administration and bear the signatures of the PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Adiala Jail officials on Monday handed over four signed powers of attorney of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to their legal team.

According to sources, the powers of attorney were provided to the lawyers by the Adiala Jail administration and bear the signatures of the PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

It is worth noting that the lawyers had submitted these documents to obtain signatures in order to file an appeal in the 190 million pound case.

After receiving the signed powers of attorney, the legal team of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi will complete the next steps required for the appeal proceedings.
 

Browse Topics
Bushra Bibi IMRAN KHAN PTI Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

PTI has nothing to show in terms of performance: Azma Bukhari
Retired DSP, his wife killed, four persons injured in Sargodha road accident
ATC issues detailed verdict in May 9 Mughalpura arson case
Pakistan, China agree to deepen diplomatic cooperation for regional peace and stability
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway