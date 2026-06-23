Power of attorney of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi handed over to their lawyers

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Adiala Jail officials on Monday handed over four signed powers of attorney of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to their legal team.

According to sources, the powers of attorney were provided to the lawyers by the Adiala Jail administration and bear the signatures of the PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

It is worth noting that the lawyers had submitted these documents to obtain signatures in order to file an appeal in the 190 million pound case.

After receiving the signed powers of attorney, the legal team of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi will complete the next steps required for the appeal proceedings.

