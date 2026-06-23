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ATC issues detailed verdict in May 9 Mughalpura arson case

ATC issues detailed verdict in May 9 Mughalpura arson case
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Summary ATC judge released a 68-page judgment, sentencing several PTI leaders, including Ejaz Chaudhry, Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, to 10 years in prison each

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued its detailed written verdict in the May 9 case involving the torching of police vehicles in the Mughalpura area of Lahore.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill released a 68-page judgment, sentencing several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Ejaz Chaudhry, Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, to 10 years in prison each.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the convicted PTI leaders’ properties in favour of the state.

In addition, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid and Dr Yasmin Rashid were each fined Rs500,000.

Also Read: Qureshi acquitted as Lahore ATC sentences PTI leaders to 10 years in May 9 case

In its written judgment, the court acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him.

According to the verdict, evidence on record established that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was not present in Lahore at the time of the incident.

The court observed that he was in Karachi on May 9 in connection with his wife's medical treatment.

The judgment stated that Qureshi presented his travel tickets, media interviews, and other evidence before the court, which confirmed his absence from Lahore during the incident.

Following the completion of trial proceedings, the court issued its detailed written verdict.

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