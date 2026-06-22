Pakistan, China agree to deepen diplomatic cooperation for regional peace and stability

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Pakistan and China have agreed to further enhance diplomatic cooperation and joint efforts for regional peace and stability following a high-level meeting in Islamabad.

The development came during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, where both sides discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and ongoing peace initiatives.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar briefed the Chinese envoy on recent progress regarding high-level negotiations in Switzerland related to the implementation of the Islamabad understanding memorandum. He also shared details of his recent diplomatic visits to Cairo and meetings with foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

The Deputy Prime Minister appreciated China’s continued support for Pakistan’s peace efforts, stating that Beijing plays a vital role in promoting regional stability. He also highlighted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s four-point peace proposal and the China–Pakistan five-point initiative as important frameworks for regional cooperation.

The Chinese ambassador welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to reduce regional tensions and reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Islamabad’s diplomatic role in promoting sustainable peace and stability. He stressed that outstanding issues can only be resolved through sustained engagement, dialogue and negotiations.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continued consultation and cooperation, reaffirming the importance of the Pakistan–China strategic partnership in addressing shared regional challenges.