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PPP and IPP agree on coalition government formation in Gilgit-Baltistan as Assembly leadership elected

PPP and IPP agree on coalition government formation in Gilgit-Baltistan as Assembly leadership elected
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Summary Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker as PPP and IPP agreed on coalition government formation following political talks and power-sharing understanding.

GILGIT (Dunya News) – The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has entered a new political phase after the election of its top parliamentary offices and a reported agreement between major political parties on forming a coalition government in the region.

The newly elected Speaker Imran Nadeem took oath of office after being elected unopposed, while Malik Kifayat-ur-Rehman of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was also elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker. He later took his oath from the Speaker during the Assembly’s inaugural session.

Earlier, 30 newly elected members of the Assembly also took oath, formally beginning the legislative term in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a parallel political development, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic conversation with Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Aleem Khan, during which both sides reportedly agreed to form a coalition government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following the discussions, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party announced its support for the Pakistan Peoples Party in the election of the Chief Minister and other key constitutional positions.

Party leader Awn Chaudhry stated that the IPP would become part of the provincial cabinet and that decisions regarding cabinet formation would be made through mutual consultation.

The developments indicate the emergence of a power-sharing arrangement between the two parties, with both sides agreeing to collaborate on governance and administrative matters in the region.

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