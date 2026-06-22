Earthquake tremors felt across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad

Dateline: ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Tremors from an earthquake were felt across several parts of Pakistan, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, causing panic among residents who rushed out of homes and offices reciting religious verses.

According to the Seismic Monitoring Centre, the quake was also felt in multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Bajaur, Buner, Hangu, Shangla, Kohat, Mohmand and Shabqadar, as well as in parts of Punjab.

Tremors were also reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Dera Ismail Khan and Multan.

Officials said the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush mountain range. The magnitude was recorded at 5.4, with a depth of 215 kilometres.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far, according to initial assessments.