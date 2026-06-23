Amjad Hussain advocate elected fifth Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT (Dunya News) – Amjad Hussain Advocate has been elected as the fifth Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, marking a significant political development in the region’s newly formed assembly.

According to sources, Amjad Hussain is a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and has been actively involved in politics for several decades. He is the son of the late Asif Khan, who was also a prominent PPP figure in the region.

The newly elected Chief Minister completed his early education before obtaining a law degree from the University of the Punjab. He began his political career in 1996 through student politics and later established himself as a legal practitioner.

He has also served as a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council and worked as a senior lawyer in the Supreme Appellate Court. Between 2010 and 2015, he served as a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council.

In 2016, he was appointed provincial president of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Gilgit-Baltistan, further strengthening his political profile. He also secured victories from two constituencies in the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has been elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The date for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister will be announced later, according to official sources.