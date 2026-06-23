Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Amjad Hussain advocate elected fifth Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan

Amjad Hussain advocate elected fifth Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan
Updated on

Summary Amjad Hussain Advocate has been elected as the fifth Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, while PML-N’s Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman named opposition leader.

GILGIT (Dunya News) – Amjad Hussain Advocate has been elected as the fifth Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, marking a significant political development in the region’s newly formed assembly.

According to sources, Amjad Hussain is a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and has been actively involved in politics for several decades. He is the son of the late Asif Khan, who was also a prominent PPP figure in the region.

The newly elected Chief Minister completed his early education before obtaining a law degree from the University of the Punjab. He began his political career in 1996 through student politics and later established himself as a legal practitioner.

He has also served as a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council and worked as a senior lawyer in the Supreme Appellate Court. Between 2010 and 2015, he served as a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council.

In 2016, he was appointed provincial president of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Gilgit-Baltistan, further strengthening his political profile. He also secured victories from two constituencies in the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has been elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The date for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister will be announced later, according to official sources.

 

Browse Topics
Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Senior Pakistani judicial delegation to attend Russia legal forum
PPP and IPP agree on coalition government formation in Gilgit-Baltistan as Assembly leadership elected
Iran's President Pezeshkian set for high-level state visit to Pakistan
Earthquake tremors felt across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway