Senior Pakistani judicial delegation to attend Russia legal forum

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghumman) – A high-level Pakistani delegation, including two Chief Justices and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, will participate in the upcoming St Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF-2026), scheduled to take place from 24 to 26 June in St Petersburg, Russia.

The forum, organised by the Russian Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Roscongress Foundation, is regarded as one of the most prominent global platforms for legal dialogue and judicial cooperation.

This year’s theme, “Time to Be in Law,” will bring together Chief Justices, judges, lawyers, legal scholars, government officials and representatives of international organisations from around the world.

Pakistan will be represented by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court Aminuddin Khan, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

The forum will feature over 100 sessions, panel discussions and conferences covering a wide range of topics, including international law, constitutional matters, judicial reforms, human rights, artificial intelligence, cyber law, digital governance, legal education and challenges facing the global legal system.

Organisers said the event will also include the International Youth Legal Forum on 26 June, bringing together young legal professionals and law students from various countries.

During the event, Pakistani judicial and diplomatic representatives are expected to hold meetings with Russian counterparts and delegations from other countries to discuss judicial cooperation, legal education and professional exchanges.

The St Petersburg International Legal Forum has been held annually since 2011 and is widely considered a key global platform for strengthening legal dialogue and judicial collaboration.

Analysts say Pakistan’s participation at such a senior level reflects growing institutional engagement between Pakistan and Russia, particularly in legal and judicial cooperation, and may help expand professional linkages between the two countries.