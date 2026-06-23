PTI has nothing to show in terms of performance: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nothing to show the public in terms of performance.

She said this while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly alongside Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, said a press release.

She said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government allocated only Rs 100,000 per project for 189 projects and merely Rs 10,000 per project for 177 projects in its budget, raising serious questions about its commitment to development.

Azma Bukhari said, “Despite grand claims of change, people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain deprived of basic facilities, and in some areas, residents are still forced to cross rivers using traditional carriers.”

She further stated that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had demonstrated that the impossible can be made possible, and today the entire world and international media acknowledged their leadership and role.

Referring to recent global developments, she expressed hope that recent agreements would prove lasting and would contribute to peace and stability not only in the region but throughout the world.

The minister said, “The Punjab Assembly is currently holding budget sessions, which are an important stage in public service and development planning.” She regretted that instead of engaging in meaningful debate on the budget, the opposition had limited itself to social media propaganda and political sloganeering.

Azma Bukhari said that the incumbent government had taken significant initiatives in areas such as agriculture, health, education, livestock and other sectors, which were bringing visible improvements for the public.

She added that the Punjab government’s “Suthra Punjab Program,” educational scholarships, and laptop schemes were benefiting citizens across the province without discrimination.

