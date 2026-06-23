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Retired DSP, his wife killed, four persons injured in Sargodha road accident

Retired DSP, his wife killed, four persons injured in Sargodha road accident
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Summary The accident occurred near Chak-36 Shumali in the outskirts of Sargodha where a speeding pick-up collided with a car, killing DSP (retd) Imtiaz Ali Shah and his wife Irfana Imtiaz on the spot.

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – A retired Islamabad police DSP and his wife were killed and four other persons were wounded in a tragic road accident in Sargodha on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Chak-36 Shumali in the outskirts of Sargodha where a speeding pick-up collided with a car, killing DSP (retd) Imtiaz Ali Shah and his wife Irfana Imtiaz on the spot and injuring four other persons.

Sources informed that Imtiaz Ali Shah and his family members were going to Hyderabad Town from Islamabad when their vehicle met the accident.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. On the other hand, police have also started an investigation.
 

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