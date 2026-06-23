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AJK polls: 160 candidates file nomination papers for six seats of District Kotli

AJK polls: 160 candidates file nomination papers for six seats of District Kotli
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Summary Following the scrutiny of the nomination papers, the Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will issue the final list of eligible candidates.

KOTLI, Azad Kashmir, (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday released the statistics for nomination papers submitted for six constituencies in Kotli District ahead of the general elections.

According to the AJK Election Commission, a total of 160 candidates have submitted nomination papers for Kotli district's six constituencies.

As per the details, 21 candidates have filed the nomination papers for LA-8 Kotli-I (Raj Mahal) constituency while 20 candidates have submitted nomination papers LA-9 Kotli-II (Fatehpur) constituency.

In the constituency LA-10 Kotli-III (City), a total of 34 candidates, the highest number of contestants, have submitted the nomination papers, while in LA-11 Kotli-IV (Sehnsa), 28 candidates have filed nomination papers.

According to the AJK Election Commission, LA-12 Charhoi Kotli-V has 16 candidates in the field, while LA-13 Kotli-VI (Khoi Ratta) has received nomination papers from 23 candidates.

Following the scrutiny of the nomination papers, the AJK Election Commission will issue the final list of eligible candidates.
 

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