Three killed, two injured in separate road mishaps in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a woman, were killed and two other sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Karachi on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Qayumabad area where an unidentified vehicle hit a pedestrian, killing him on the spot. Police and rescue teams shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources said that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

The second accident took place in Garden area where another unidentified vehicle ran over a woman as a result she died on the spot. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Tahira Ghori.

The third accident occurred near Chowrangi Underpass where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring two others. Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

