Former Karachi BRT Yellow Line project director Zameer Abbasi arrested

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Karachi BRT Yellow Line project director Zameer Abbasi has been arrested on Monday in connection with alleged financial irregularities.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment Karachi has arrested Zameer Abbasi from Lahore after an intelligence-based operation.

Anti-corruption officials informed that a case had been registered against him on June 10. They further said that arrangements are being made to transfer him from Lahore to Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that allegations of financial irregularities have surfaced that more than Rs 7 billion were unlawfully released to contractors by the project director, leading to the investigation and his arrest.

