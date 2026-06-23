Islamabad bus terminals closed ahead of Iranian president's arrival

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Authorities have ordered the closure of all bus terminals in the federal capital as part of heightened security measures ahead of the arrival of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

According to officials from the Islamabad administration and police, managements of major bus terminals, including those at Faizabad and Chongi No. 26, were directed to halt operations before midnight on Monday.

The terminals will remain closed throughout Tuesday and are expected to reopen after the departure of the Iranian president.

As part of the security arrangements, the Red Zone will be sealed, with access restricted to authorised officials only. More than 1,000 police personnel, supported by paramilitary forces including Rangers, have been deployed in and around the Red Zone and other sensitive locations.

Security has also been tightened along the route from Islamabad International Airport to key government areas. Police have been instructed to verify the details of guests staying in hotels and guesthouses within and around the high-security zone.

Officials said public transport services, including Metro Bus and e-bus operations, are also likely to remain suspended within the High Security Zone during the visit.

President Pezeshkian is expected to hold meetings with Pakistani leaders during his visit, which comes amid efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss regional developments

