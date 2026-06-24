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Security forces foil major terror plot in Panjgur

Security forces foil major terror plot in Panjgur
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Summary Security forces in Panjgur foiled a major terror plot, recovering weapons, rocket fuses and IEDs during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan

PANJGUR (Dunya News) – Security forces have foiled a major terrorist conspiracy through timely and intelligence-based action in the Panjgur district of Balochistan, security sources said.

According to security sources, the operation was conducted in the Jirak area on the basis of secret information, during which a large quantity of weapons and communication equipment was recovered. During the operation, 4 rocket fuses and multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized from a vehicle.

Security officials said the explosive materials were intended to be used in a possible large-scale terrorist attack, which was being planned in the region.

They added that the timely and professional action by security forces prevented major destruction and saved the area from a potential catastrophe.

Security sources further said that this successful operation is clear evidence that security forces remain a strong barrier against anti-peace elements in Balochistan.

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