Punjab to install surveillance cameras in marquees, marriage halls and large food Chains

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to install surveillance cameras in marriage halls, marquees, farmhouses and large food chains as part of a broader monitoring and tax enforcement strategy.

The decision was taken during a revenue-related meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The meeting also reviewed proposals to make digital payments mandatory in large restaurants instead of cash transactions, while setting a revenue target of 528.5 billion rupees for the financial year 2026–27.

Officials said that under the new monitoring plan, cameras will be installed at marriage halls, marquees, farmhouses and major food chains. Strict action will be taken against those issuing fake receipts or concealing sales.

The Chief Minister said that if the world can move from cash to digital systems, Pakistan can also follow the same path. She emphasized a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, adding that both surveillance cameras and digital systems would be used to detect irregularities.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed authorities to submit weekly reports on tax collection and sector-wise mapping. She also instructed the Punjab Revenue Authority to increase enforcement capacity, expand human resources, and adopt modern technology.

She further ordered strengthening the media wing of the Punjab Revenue Authority to improve public awareness about taxation, and said that whenever enforcement actions are taken, the reasons behind them should be clearly communicated to the public through the media.