Passport fee payment to be fully digitised from July 1 across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has announced that the cash-based fee collection system at all passport offices will be discontinued from July 1, 2026, shifting entirely to digital payment methods.

The announcement was made during a briefing chaired by DG Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa with zonal heads, where officials were informed that passport fees will only be accepted through QR code-based digital payments after the deadline.

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Officials said a dedicated passport mobile application will soon be introduced, enabling Pakistani citizens both at home and abroad to submit passport applications online. The system will also allow applicants to receive their passports at their doorstep, significantly simplifying the process.

According to authorities, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports will transition to issuing only e-passports in the future. However, all existing machine-readable passports will remain valid until their expiry date and will continue to be fully acceptable.

The reforms are part of broader efforts to digitise public services and modernise the passport issuance system across the country.