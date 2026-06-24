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Pakistan's global standing rises under PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir's leadership: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's global standing rises under PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir's leadership: Khawaja Asif
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Summary Khawaja Asif says Pakistan’s global stature has risen under current leadership, citing key diplomatic efforts in easing regional tensions and promoting peace

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan’s global stature has strengthened under the leadership of the prime minister and the field marshal, highlighting the country’s growing diplomatic influence.

Speaking to media outside Parliament in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif said relations between Pakistan and Iran are moving towards new heights, adding that Pakistan has played a historic role in easing tensions in the region.

He said India is unhappy with Pakistan’s effective diplomatic role and warned that any renewed aggression from India would receive a strong response. He added that Pakistan has consistently chosen the path of dialogue and peace over conflict.

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The defence minister said the Muslim world views Pakistan’s role with appreciation, adding that the country’s efforts for peace and stability in the Gulf region are commendable.
Khawaja Asif further said Pakistan seeks peace along its western borders and desires brotherly and peaceful relations with Afghanistan. He urged Afghan leadership to remember

Pakistan’s decades-long hospitality, noting that Pakistan provided shelter, education and employment opportunities to Afghan citizens.

He added that Pakistan’s leadership has played a positive and effective role at the international level, stressing that the country remains committed to promoting peace, stability and development in the region.

The minister said the global community is recognising and appreciating Pakistan’s leadership and diplomatic efforts.

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