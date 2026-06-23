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Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to regional peace as Field Marshal Asim Munir meets President Pezeshkian

Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to regional peace as Field Marshal Asim Munir meets President Pezeshkian
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Summary Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad to discuss regional developments, peace efforts and strengthening bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, met President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, in a high-level meeting focused on regional developments and peace initiatives, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the exchange, both sides reviewed the evolving geopolitical landscape and ongoing challenges affecting regional stability. Discussions centred on the importance of coordinated approaches to reduce tensions and support diplomatic pathways amid a complex security environment.

The Iranian president, who is on a day-long visit here, commended Pakistan’s constructive and responsible role in promoting dialogue, de-escalation, and regional stability. He acknowledged Islamabad’s consistent efforts to encourage peaceful resolution of disputes and to foster greater understanding among regional stakeholders during a period marked by heightened geopolitical pressures.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the region, reaffirming that dialogue and engagement remain central to its foreign policy approach. The top military commander emphasised the importance of sustained communication between regional partners to help manage emerging challenges and support long-term stability.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations, with a focus on continued consultations on matters of mutual interest. The discussions highlighted shared objectives of advancing peace, prosperity, and regional stability through closer coordination and sustained diplomatic engagement.

The meeting forms part of ongoing high-level exchanges between Islamabad and Tehran aimed at reinforcing cooperation across political, security, and regional domains, as both countries navigate a shifting geopolitical landscape in the broader region.

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Iran-US-Israel war Field Marshal Asim Munir US-Iran war ISPR Iran Pakistan

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