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Zardari hosts Iran's President Pezeshkian at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Zardari hosts Iran's President Pezeshkian at Aiwan-e-Sadr
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Summary President Asif Ali Zardari and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, reaffirming their mutual commitment to enhancing political, economic, and security cooperati

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian held a high-level meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, where both nations reiterated their firm commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting peace and stability across the region.

During the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He emphasized the critical importance of dialogue and diplomacy as primary tools for achieving sustainable peace in the region.

Welcoming a recently concluded memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Islamabad, President Zardari expressed high hopes for lasting peace and extended his best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Furthermore, the Pakistani President highlighted his commitment to fostering unity within the Muslim Ummah and maintaining strong, stable relations with Gulf countries.

Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian highly appreciated Pakistan's positive role in promoting dialogue and peace.

He stated that Iran is keen to further expand its political, economic, and security cooperation with Pakistan.

The two leaders engaged in detailed discussions regarding economic collaboration, regional connectivity, and security matters.

President Pezeshkian also extended his gratitude to Pakistan for its support and cooperation during recent challenging circumstances, as both leaders concluded with a shared resolve to elevate their brotherly ties to new heights.

 

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