Islamabad MoU a major achievement for regional peace, PM Shehbaz tells Iran president

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s capital city witnessed a significant diplomatic engagement on Tuesday as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian during an official visit marked by high-level discussions, ceremonial reception, and renewed commitments to regional peace.

The prime minister described the recent Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as a major success for regional stability, stating that the development reflects growing cooperation and diplomatic maturity between the countries involved. He expressed gratitude over the outcome of negotiations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to peace-building efforts in the region.

Guard of honour

At the Prime Minister’s House, President Pezeshkian was accorded a guard of honour by a well-drilled contingent of the armed forces. National anthems of both countries were played, underscoring the formal tone of the visit.

ایران کے صدر ڈاکٹر مسعود پزشکیان کے اعزاز میں وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں استقبالیہ تقریب کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔ ایران کے صدر کو مسلح افواج کے چاق و چوبند دستے نے گارڈ آف آنر پیش کیا۔ ایرانی صدر نے گارڈ آف آنر کا معائنہ کیا۔ اس موقع پر دونوں ممالک کے قومی ترانے بھی بجائے گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/9gliZvGIep — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 23, 2026

PM Shehbaz introduced members of his federal cabinet to the visiting delegation, while the Iranian President also presented members of his accompanying team. The exchange reflected a structured diplomatic protocol aimed at strengthening institutional engagement between the two sides.

ایران کے صدر ڈاکٹر مسعود پزشکیان کے اعزاز میں وزیراعظم ہائوس میں استقبالیہ تقریب کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔ وزیراعظم نے وفاقی کابینہ کے ارکان کا ایران کے صدر کے ساتھ تعارف کرایا جبکہ ایرانی صدر نے بھی اپنے وفد کے ارکان کو وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے متعارف کرایا۔ ایران کے صدر ڈاکٹر… pic.twitter.com/LlBMzKwmu6 — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 23, 2026

President Pezeshkian and PM Shehbaz later participated in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony in the Prime Minister House garden, followed by a joint prayer, highlighting goodwill and mutual respect.

Delegation-level talks

Delegation-level talks are scheduled to follow the initial leadership meeting, focusing on regional security, bilateral cooperation, and broader strategic ties. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi were among senior officials present during the discussions, alongside senior military leadership.

Earlier updates confirmed that President Pezeshkian also held key talks with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad. The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation and enhancing regional security coordination.

Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to regional peace as Field Marshal Asim Munir meets President Pezeshkian

Both sides are expected to continue structured engagement aimed at deepening cooperation across diplomatic and strategic domains.

Diplomatic breakthrough

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the signing-related developments, said he warmly welcomed the Iranian President to Pakistan and emphasised that both nations were gathered for what he described as a brighter regional future.

He stated that the agreement represents a major achievement for peace and stability in the region. The premier credited sustained diplomatic efforts and expressed appreciation for Iran’s trust in Pakistan’s mediation role. He further highlighted that Pakistan would continue its constructive diplomatic engagement until a durable settlement is achieved, adding that regional peace remains a consistent priority.

Shehbaz Sharif also praised the leadership, people, and resilience of Iran, expressing optimism that the country would soon emerge as a strong economic power. He reiterated that Pakistan and Iran are “friends and brothers for eternity.”

He cautioned that elements attempting to disrupt peace agreements often exist in global diplomacy, but reiterated that Pakistan would continue its efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability across the region. He also clarified that Iran’s missile programme was not part of the negotiations at any stage, adding that strategic balance is an important consideration in regional security discussions.

Mediation role

The Iranian President acknowledged Pakistan’s significant diplomatic contribution in facilitating the completion of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, including its role in supporting negotiations and advancing dialogue processes.

Before his official visit, President Pezeshkian had publicly appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and the Government of Pakistan for their involvement in promoting regional stability and diplomatic engagement.

He noted that Pakistan’s role helped protect key interests during negotiations and contributed to the successful finalisation of the agreement framework, marking an important step forward in bilateral and regional cooperation.