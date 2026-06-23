'Pakistan and Iran are one soul in two bodies,' says President Pezeshkian as PM Shehbaz hails peace efforts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations, promoting regional peace and expanding mutual cooperation during a joint press conference in Islamabad.

The two leaders highlighted the historic ties between the neighbouring countries, with both sides expressing appreciation for diplomatic efforts that led to the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” and emphasising the importance of continued engagement for regional stability.

PM Shehbaz began his remarks in Persian and recited a poem, drawing warm applause from President Pezeshkian and the Iranian delegation.

براہِ راست:وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف اور ایرانی صدر ڈاکٹر مسعود پزشکیان کی گفتگو https://t.co/IHVSg1oshr — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 23, 2026

Addressing the gathering, PM Shehbaz said that “a true friend is the one who holds your hand in difficult times”, reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding friendship with Iran. He described President Pezeshkian’s visit as a matter of great pleasure, calling him a great leader of a great country and praising his services to humanity as a doctor.

Shehbaz said Pakistan played the role of a mediator in the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and made sincere diplomatic efforts towards achieving peace.

He also appreciated the vision and leadership of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, while expressing relief over the end of the war between Iran and the United States. However, he also conveyed sorrow over the loss of thousands of precious lives during the conflict.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Iran are connected through thousands of years of cultural and historical relations, adding that Islamabad considers Iran’s success as its own success and its losses as its own. He said certain elements attempt to undermine peace agreements, but Pakistan would continue playing its role for regional peace and stability.

Shehbaz also expressed hope that the friendship between Pakistan and Iran would continue forever, describing the relationship as a bond built on trust and mutual respect.

President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked the Pakistani premier for the warm hospitality extended during his visit and began his address by reciting a verse from the poetry of philosopher and poet Muhammad Iqbal.

He said Pakistan is not only Iran’s neighbour but also its brother and close friend, describing the relationship between the two countries as “one soul in two bodies”.

The Iranian President said ties between Islamabad and Tehran are based on mutual trust, respect and a shared future. He added that recent developments had given a new dimension to bilateral relations.

President Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s role in the negotiation process, saying Islamabad played an excellent part in supporting efforts for peace, development and prosperity.

He stated that the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding became possible because of Iran’s trust in Pakistan. He also described his meetings with President of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir as highly constructive.

The Iranian leader thanked PM Shehbaz for inviting him to Pakistan and expressed appreciation for the efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome you to Pakistan. This is a matter of great happiness and satisfaction for all of us.



Please convey my warmest regards to His Eminence, the Supreme Leader. I pay tribute to his leadership, under which Iran has been able to achieve this… pic.twitter.com/UUWS5xrtw8 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 23, 2026

The joint press conference followed a series of high-level engagements in Islamabad, including discussions on bilateral relations, regional security and future cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.