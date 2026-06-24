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Iran President concludes Pakistan visit, departs for Tehran

Iran President concludes Pakistan visit, departs for Tehran
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Summary Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian concludes his official visit to Pakistan, thanking the government and reaffirming commitment to stronger bilateral ties and cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian has concluded his official visit to Pakistan and departed for his home country after completing a series of high-level engagements.

At Noor Khan Airbase, he was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

On his departure, the Iranian president was presented with a commemorative photo album highlighting key moments of his visit to Pakistan.

Dr Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for the warm welcome, hospitality, and affection extended during his stay.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran and expressed hope for further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the future.

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