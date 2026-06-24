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One killed, another injured as tractor trolley overturns in Khanewal

One killed, another injured as tractor trolley overturns in Khanewal
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Summary The accident took place at the Qatalpur Road where a tractor trolley overturned due to over speeding, killing one person on the spot and critically injuring another

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained injuries when a speeding tractor trolley turned turtle in Khanewal on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place at the Qatalpur Road where a tractor trolley overturned due to over speeding, killing one person on the spot and critically injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Kabirwala. According to police, the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Aslam.
 

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