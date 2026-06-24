Accused in BRT Yellow Line corruption case handed to NAB on five-day physical remand

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The accused in the BRT Yellow Line corruption case, Zameer Abbasi, has been handed over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a five-day physical remand.

In the BRT Yellow Line corruption case, the court issued a written order following the hearing on Tuesday. According to the order, the accused, Zameer Abbasi, has been handed over to the investigating officer on a five-day physical remand for further investigation.

The written order states that the investigating officer informed the court that Zameer Abbasi was arrested in Lahore on June 22. The relevant court in Lahore had granted a four-day transit remand and directed that he be produced before the competent court by June 24.

According to the order, the investigating officer requested physical remand for further questioning of the accused. When asked by the court, the accused did not complain of any mistreatment. However, he claimed that he had been subjected to illegal detention and mental distress for the past 11 to 12 days.

Meanwhile, the defense lawyers opposed the request for physical remand, arguing that there were serious irregularities in the inquiry and arrest process. They stated that the accused’s father had filed a missing person report and a petition regarding his [Zameer Abbasi] disappearance in Lahore.

The court order further states that investigations are underway into alleged financial irregularities in the Yellow Line project, which is being implemented under the Karachi Mobility Project with support from an international financial institution. The case specifically refers to alleged irregularities in the construction of the Jam Sadiq Bridge and two depots.

The court observed that the objections raised by the defense were documentary in nature and that a detailed review of the legality of the arrest, inquiry, and registration of the case would be necessary. However, at the current stage, the existence of the case is an established fact, and the inquiry report and documentary evidence presented by the investigating officer warrant further investigation.

The court therefore handed Zameer Abbasi over to the investigating officer on a five-day physical remand and ordered that he be presented before the court again on June 27, along with a progress report on the investigation.

