PTI founder meets Bushra Bibi in jail

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were allowed to meet inside the jail on Tuesday, according to prison sources.

Officials said the meeting took place in a conference room of the Adiala Jail. During the meeting, they discussed health-related issues and legal matters. They also discussed Imran Khan’s eye treatment and his health condition.

On the other hand, Barrister Salman Akram Raja said that the funds the federal government has requested from the provincial government have been linked to the meeting with PTI founder.

He further said that after the meeting, a decision would be made on whether the province should pay the requested amount to the federal government.

Talking about the recently held GB elections, Salman Akram Raja stated that what happened in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections did not set a good precedent.

