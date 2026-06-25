Hot and dry weather to prevail across most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly hot and dry weather is expected to prevail across most parts of the country during next 24 hours, with very hot conditions likely in the plain areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office, however, forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the afternoon.

In Islamabad and adjoining areas, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry with partly cloudy skies.

Most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to experience hot and dry weather. However, partly cloudy conditions with isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Parachinar.

Punjab is also expected to remain hot and dry, while isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms may occur during the afternoon in Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal and surrounding areas.

In Sindh, mainly hot and dry weather is expected, with very hot conditions likely in the upper and central districts. Dust-raising gusty winds are also expected in coastal areas.

Balochistan is forecast to remain mainly hot and dry, with very hot weather in central districts, while coastal areas may experience dust-raising gusty winds.

The PMD said partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms is likely in Kashmir, whereas Gilgit-Baltistan is expected to witness partly cloudy to dry weather.

