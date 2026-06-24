Shoaib Akhtar's elder brother Shahid Akhtar passes away

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s elder brother, Shahid Akhtar, has passed away, family sources confirmed.

Shoaib Akhtar confirmed the death of his brother through a social media post, expressing grief over the loss.

In a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar said his beloved brother Shahid Akhtar had returned to Allah Almighty.

He further informed that Shahid Akhtar’s funeral prayers will be offered today after Asr prayers in H-8, Islamabad.

Messages of condolence have continued to pour in from fans and well-wishers following the announcement.