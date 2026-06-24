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Karachi ready for central 8th Muharram procession

Karachi ready for central 8th Muharram procession
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Summary Central 8th Muharram procession begins in Karachi from Nishtar Park today, with mourning, speeches, and tight security involving 5,000 police personnel.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The central 8th Muharram procession will begin from Nishtar Park in Karachi today, with mourners gathering to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Abbas (RA), the standard-bearer of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Before the procession, a mourning congregation will be held at Nishtar Park at 11am. Renowned religious scholar Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi will address the crowd, highlighting the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala and the philosophy of martyrdom.

The procession is expected to begin at around 12pm in Sadat-e-Amroha and will be led by Abul Hassan Scouts and Amroha Scouts.

Participants will continue their traditional mourning rituals, including recitation of elegies and matam, as the procession moves along its designated route. It will pass through Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, MA Jinnah Road and reach Numaish Chowrangi, where Zuhr prayers will be offered in front of Imambargah Ali Raza.

The procession will then continue along its scheduled route before concluding at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

According to the administration, special security and traffic arrangements have been put in place to facilitate mourners throughout the event.

Security officials said comprehensive arrangements have been finalised for the protection of processions, religious gatherings and sensitive locations. More than 5,000 police officers and personnel will perform security duties across the city, while additional personnel, reserve forces and snipers have been deployed along procession routes and at sensitive sites.

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