Six terrorists killed in Lower Dir operation

LOWER DIR (Dunya News) – Six terrorists were killed during an encounter between police and militants in the Brichar area of Talash, Lower Dir, officials confirmed.

According to police, the operation was jointly conducted by district police, Elite Force, and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the mountainous Brichar area.

Authorities said the killed militants were involved in multiple attacks, including an assault on a police checkpoint and the killing of a police official. The deceased include identified militants Khalil-ur-Rehman, Naeem-ud-Din, and Kifayatullah.

The CTD stated that six Kalashnikov rifles and three hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the militants. Search operations are underway to track down their fleeing accomplices.

The Inspector General of Police said that operations against terrorism will continue until complete elimination of militancy from the province.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and police personnel for a successful operation against militants in the Lower Dir region.

The minister praised the professional competence of CTD and police teams after six terrorists were killed during the operation.

He said the brave personnel had thwarted the militants’ nefarious designs through their courage and effective action.

“The nation is proud of the brave officers and personnel of the CTD and police,” Naqvi said, paying tribute to their role in protecting public safety and maintaining peace in the province.

