Maryam Nawaz urges skilled youth to seize overseas job opportunities, says they are Pakistan's future

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that skilled youth are Pakistan’s bright future, adding that they can support their families better while contributing as a valuable national asset.

Addressing trainees who completed their training under the “Parwaaz Card” programme, she congratulated them over their achievements. She praised their hard work and acknowledged the support of their parents, noting that taking responsibility for a family at a young age is a significant challenge.

Speaking at the ceremony, she said that young people are also meant to give back to society, urging them to contribute positively through their skills and hard work. She stressed that overseas employment opportunities are crucial, as they offer better income along with valuable experience and modern professional skills.

Maryam Nawaz said that working abroad helps young people understand modern systems, work ethics and practices in developed countries. She encouraged them to observe developed societies and learn from the factors behind their progress.

She said a large portion of Pakistan’s workforce is unskilled, which limits earning potential and career growth. The Punjab government is providing technical skills across multiple sectors and aims to train more than 500,000 young people.

The chief minister noted that while not every youth can pursue a university degree, vocational and technical education can still open up better employment opportunities. She said training programmes are being aligned with individual abilities and market demand to help the youth secure jobs locally and abroad.

She added that skilled workers enjoy better pay and greater respect overseas. She also appreciated Adnan Chatha and his team for their efforts in the programme’s success, calling skill development a top government priority.

Maryam Nawaz said more than 50 per cent of Pakistani workers going abroad are unskilled, which creates challenges in securing better salaries and career advancement. She stressed that modern skills are now essential to compete in the global job market.

She said the provincial government is offering training aligned with both local and international demand in sectors such as construction, hospitality, transport, logistics, engineering, energy and healthcare.

She added that emerging fields including nursing, culinary arts, hydrocarbons and renewable energy have also been introduced in training programmes, along with modern technical courses to keep youth aligned with global trends.

Maryam Nawaz said partnerships with companies in countries including Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are being developed to create overseas employment opportunities, ensuring trained youth can begin safe and dignified careers. She said skill development is key not only for youth empowerment but also for economic stability.

She further said financial barriers such as visa fees, medical tests, travel tickets and other costs are being addressed through easier loan grants so that young people can pursue overseas job opportunities.

The chief minister said 105 youths have already been placed in jobs across different sectors, while new opportunities are also being created for women, including in construction. She added that better salaries will help young people support their families and improve their standard of living.