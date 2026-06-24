Punjab issues strict pre-monsoon safety instructions for schools

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Strict instructions have been issued across Punjab for implementing pre-monsoon safety measures in schools.

According to the Punjab Education Department, school heads and Class-IV employees have been directed to remain present during school hours.

Officials said school heads will inspect roofs and drainage systems, while buildings in poor or dangerous condition will be assessed. They added that emergency preparedness and general safety arrangements have been made mandatory.

The department further stated that school administrations must ensure compliance with safety measures during the monsoon season, warning that strict action will be taken in case of negligence.