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Fire breaks out at Islamabad H-9 Sunday Bazaar

Fire breaks out at Islamabad H-9 Sunday Bazaar
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Summary A fire at Islamabad H-9 Sunday Bazaar was brought under control; over 380 stalls were affected, Rs12 crore estimated losses.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A fire that broke out at the Sunday Bazaar in Sector H-9 of Islamabad was brought under control late at night.

According to the district administration, the fire engulfed several parts of the market, but timely action prevented any loss of life.

Officials said Rescue 1122 operated six fire tenders during the operation, while the Pakistan Navy fire brigade also assisted in firefighting efforts.

The administration said the blaze spread across around nine sections of the market, affecting more than 380 stalls. Initial estimates place the financial loss at approximately Rs12 crore.

The H-9 Sunday Bazaar has a total of 2,743 stalls.

This is the fourth major fire incident at the market in the past three years. In July 2024, a similar fire had completely destroyed 625 stalls. 

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