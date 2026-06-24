Opposition should sign charter of democracy and review its past: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday urged the opposition to examine its own past before criticising the government and to consider signing a Charter of Democracy with the ruling coalition.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that whenever he makes any demand or issues instructions, he refers to the principle that those seeking equity must come with clean hands.

Addressing opposition members, Khawaja Asif questioned their conduct during their time in power, saying that many controversial actions took place in Parliament during that period. He asked lawmakers to reflect on past political behaviour and work towards improving parliamentary traditions.

The minister referred to political tensions of the 1990s, noting that the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had once engaged in intense political rivalry but later agreed to improve relations and develop a code of conduct for democratic cooperation.

He said both parties eventually realised the importance of political reconciliation and signed the Charter of Democracy to strengthen parliamentary norms and institutional respect.

Criticising the previous PTI government, he alleged that significant legislation was passed in a short time and the National Assembly was later dissolved, calling it damaging to parliamentary traditions.

Khawaja Asif said that during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure, efforts have been made to engage the opposition in dialogue, contrasting it with earlier political practices.

He added that political culture had suffered serious damage in recent years and stressed the need to restore civility and democratic norms within Parliament.

The defence minister further remarked that no political party should function based on the will of one individual and urged all stakeholders to strengthen democratic processes through dialogue and mutual respect.