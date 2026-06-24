ATC reserves verdict on Aleema Khan's plea to summon ministers as witnesses

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments on a plea filed by Aleema Khan seeking to summon ministers and media personalities as witnesses in the November 26 protest case.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

During the proceedings, Aleema Khan’s counsel argued in support of a request to summon 21 individuals as court witnesses, including Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Ata Tarar, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, and several media personalities.

The application was filed in connection with a case registered at Sadiqabad police station regarding the November 26 protest.

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The prosecution argued that the request was a delaying tactic, stating that the prosecution had already closed its case and urging the court to reject the plea.

Prosecutors further maintained that the court cannot summon individuals as witnesses without sufficient justification and said Aleema Khan’s statement in defence should now be recorded.

Defence counsel Faisal Malik argued that under fair trial principles, the accused has the right to call any person as a witness in defence. He said summoning ministers and media figures was necessary, claiming no protests occurred anywhere in the country on November 27, which could be verified through media reports.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its decision on the application. Aleema Khan later left the Anti-Terrorism Court following the hearing.