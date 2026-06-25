Libyan military leader meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, held a meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The visiting dignitary was presented with a Guard of Honour upon arrival at GHQ by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent, reflecting the significance attached to the high-level military engagement.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security developments, defence cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen military-to-military relations between Pakistan and Libya.

The talks focused on expanding collaboration in areas including professional military training, security cooperation and institutional engagement between the armed forces of both countries.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to promoting peace, stability and constructive engagement with friendly nations. He highlighted the importance of continued cooperation to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen defence relations.

Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar appreciated the professionalism and capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, while acknowledging their role and contributions towards regional peace and security.

The meeting forms part of ongoing diplomatic and defence engagements aimed at enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and partner countries in areas of shared interest.