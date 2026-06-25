Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Libyan military leader meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

Libyan military leader meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ
Updated on

Summary Libyan Arab Armed Forces Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lt-Gen Saddam Khalifa Haftar meets Pakistan’s top military leadership to discuss defence cooperation and regional security

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, held a meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The visiting dignitary was presented with a Guard of Honour upon arrival at GHQ by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent, reflecting the significance attached to the high-level military engagement.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security developments, defence cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen military-to-military relations between Pakistan and Libya.

The talks focused on expanding collaboration in areas including professional military training, security cooperation and institutional engagement between the armed forces of both countries.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to promoting peace, stability and constructive engagement with friendly nations. He highlighted the importance of continued cooperation to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen defence relations.

Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar appreciated the professionalism and capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, while acknowledging their role and contributions towards regional peace and security.

The meeting forms part of ongoing diplomatic and defence engagements aimed at enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and partner countries in areas of shared interest.

Browse Topics
Field Marshal Asim Munir ISPR GHQ Pakistan Army Pakistan

Related News

LHC acquits man sentenced to life in security guard murder case
Over 51,000 applicants for Hajj 2027 within first two days of registration
ATC reserves verdict on Aleema Khan's plea to summon ministers as witnesses
Bilawal says some ministers creating problems for PM Shehbaz
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway