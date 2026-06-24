LHC acquits man sentenced to life in security guard murder case

LAHORE (Dunya News) –The Lahore High Court accepted the appeal of a man who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a security guard, overturning his conviction.

Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum ruled that under a settled principle of criminal law, the benefit of doubt must always be extended to the accused.

The chief justice issued a detailed 30-page verdict on the appeal filed by Bilal Ahmed.

According to case details, Faisalabad police registered a murder case against Bilal Ahmed on January 13, 2020, for allegedly killing a security guard. A trial court later sentenced him to life imprisonment in March 2021.

In the judgment, the court noted significant contradictions in the statements of prosecution witnesses and observed that their presence at the crime scene appeared doubtful.

The verdict further stated that the FIR and subsequent investigation raised multiple questions, weakening the prosecution’s case.

Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum held that even a single reasonable doubt on record entitles an accused to acquittal under criminal law.

The court also dismissed a revision petition filed by the complainant seeking enhancement of the sentence and accepted Bilal Ahmed’s appeal, setting aside his life imprisonment.