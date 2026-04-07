China backs Pakistan role in Iran ceasefire efforts

BEIJING (Dunya News) - China has expressed support for Pakistan’s role in facilitating ceasefire efforts related to the Iran conflict, signaling growing diplomatic coordination in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Beijing backs Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a ceasefire and hopes that all parties involved will not miss the opportunity for peace. She emphasized that China welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving stability and encourages continued dialogue.

Mao Ning further appreciated Pakistan’s active engagement in advancing negotiations and stressed that differences should be resolved through diplomatic means rather than conflict. China reiterated its stance that peaceful dialogue remains the only viable path toward long-term stability.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam highlighted that Pakistan’s mediation efforts have entered a critical and sensitive phase, driven by goodwill and constructive diplomacy aimed at halting the conflict.

Earlier, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that Tehran had shared peace proposals with Pakistan to help bring a permanent end to tensions with the United States. According to the report, an Iranian delegation submitted its recommendations in response to US proposals after nearly two weeks of detailed consultations and internal review by the Iranian leadership.

The developments indicate increasing diplomatic momentum, with regional and global stakeholders seeking a negotiated resolution to the ongoing tensions.