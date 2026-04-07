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Balochistan govt orders strict measures on official vehicle usage

Balochistan govt orders strict measures on official vehicle usage
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Summary Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti orders audits, restrictions, and tracking of government vehicles; unauthorized use banned and fleet rationalization approved to prevent resource wastage.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A high-level review meeting on national austerity measures, chaired by Sarfraz Bugti, resulted in strict decisions regarding the use of government vehicles in Balochistan.

The government directed the immediate return of official vehicles used by unauthorized personnel, including former governors, chief ministers, ministers, assembly members, officers, and other unrelated staff.

All government vehicles will undergo audits, and fuel will only be supplied to verified vehicles.

Additionally, vehicles older than 2005 will be gradually auctioned off, and rationalization of fleet size has been approved.

Use of official vehicles outside office hours is now prohibited, and violations will lead to disciplinary action.

Use of vehicles after office hours will require authorization from relevant authorities.

Further measures include the installation of trackers in all government vehicles, a ban on taking them out of the province without permission, and strict monitoring of movement.

Within cities, vehicle movement will be monitored through Safe City cameras.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that wastage of public resources will not be tolerated, strict enforcement of austerity measures will be ensured, and rules regarding misuse of government vehicles will be applied indiscriminately.

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CM Balochistan Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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